Lakers News: Quick Notes Before the Lakers-Suns Exhibition Game

By Sam Yip
 6 days ago
The Lakers play the Phoenix Suns for the second time during the preseason, and injuries already seem to be starting to pile up.

On the injury report for tonight’s game, the Lakers listed Malik Monk and Talen Horton-Tucker as out for tonight. Monk and Horton-Tucker are both sidelines with a right groin strain and a right thumb sprain respectively.

Both players have been a few bright spots for the team as the Lakers had gradually started to get everyone on the court together.

Trevor Ariza has already been ruled out for at least eight weeks due to surgery on his ankle. Now, two of the youngest players on the team join him on the injured list for now.

Maybe some cause for concern or they could just be out as precautions. Frank Vogel said that THT is out with a sprained thumb for now, and that Malik Monk will be out for about one week with his strained groin.

LeBron James was a late add to being unavailable. Vogel stated that he is just out for rest, but intends to play in the next two preseason games.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has already been ruled out for tonight’s contest. He has yet to play in the preseason for the Suns.

