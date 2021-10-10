Shane Taylor Comments On Being A Top Guy In Ring Of Honor, More

– In an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful, Shane Taylor discussed seeing himself as the top guy in ROH at the moment. Below are some highlights:. Shane Taylor on seeing himself as the top worker in ROH: “As we all know in this sport, it’s not necessarily what you do, it’s what other people want at the time. Personally, I feel as though I check every box. I can go out there and wrestle with the best, I can go out there and talk with the best or out-talk the best. For me, right now, especially with the six-man titles. I was hearing so much s*** about, ‘ROH needs to work with these people, ROH needs to work with these people,’ no the f*** we don’t. No, we don’t I’m not opposed to doing it if it makes sense for the company. As I’ve said, historically, those partnerships have not always benefitted ROH in the long run. If we’re all busting our ass to bring eyes back to this and get where we need to be, why in the hell would I want to give anyone else credit for all our hard work? It makes no sense. That’s the first thing that’s going to happen, ‘Oh, y’all wouldn’t be popping if it wasn’t for so so.’ Alright, f*** that.'”

