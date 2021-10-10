Forget Silver, Nevada Is Now The Lithium State

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has encountered multiple (5) separate sample results returning values higher than 1,059 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"), including values as high as 1,610 ppm Li. All of the samples were taken from the Company's newly acquired "Solar Lithium Project" in Nevada, comprised of approximately 5,500 acres. Cruz plans to be drilling this project shortly using the information provided by the recent sample program, designed to test the high-grade target areas. Nevada is the go-to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to have a sizeable footprint in this world-class district, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Lithium prices have recently broken out to 3-year highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

NEVADA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO