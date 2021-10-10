CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Forget Silver, Nevada Is Now The Lithium State

austincountynewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium is one of the most in-demand commodities in the world today. With the ongoing shift to electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy technologies, governments and EV manufacturers are rushing to secure their supply chains as demand for lithium soars. But, as Visual Capitalist notes, while the US is lagging...

austincountynewsonline.com

kitco.com

Nevada Lithium trades up on release of PEA

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company highlighted the following:. Average annual production of 32,300 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) 23.8% after-tax...
resourceworld.com

Cypress Development to start pilot plant program for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that the assembly of the pilot plant for the Company’s 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada is complete. The pilot plant is located at a metallurgical facility approximately 100 miles south of the project. Purchasing of items for the pilot plant began in March and work progressed through the summer. With assembly and operational testing of component equipment finished, test extraction of lithium from the project’s sample material will begin next week. The pilot plant will utilize chloride-based leaching combined with the Chemionex—Lionex process for direct lithium extraction (DLE), as described in previous announcements.
Mesquite Local News

The Nevada Independent: In national quest to boost diversity among elected officials, state leaders look to Nevada

From the first female-majority statehouse in the U.S. to the nation’s first Latina U.S. senator, Nevada’s racial and gender diversity among elected officials drew elected leaders from other states who sought to learn how the state helps underserved community members. New American Leaders, a nonprofit and nonpartisan national organization focused...
KRMG

Nevada among last states to add rapid tests to virus tally

CARSON CITY, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada this week became one of the last states to publicly report rapid antigen tests as part of its coronavirus tallies — a move that experts said could provide a fuller picture of the pandemic but also upend metrics used to gauge how the virus is spreading.
The Associated Press

Mexico: lithium reserved for state, or no concessions at all

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday that no lithium mining permits will be issued for anyone if legislators don’t approve a bill declaring it a “strategic mineral” and reserving any future exploration and mining for the government. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took an all-or-nothing stance when asked...
StreetInsider.com

Cruz Battery Metals Discovers Lithium Values Up To 1610 ppm Li From a Sampling Program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has encountered multiple (5) separate sample results returning values higher than 1,059 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"), including values as high as 1,610 ppm Li. All of the samples were taken from the Company's newly acquired "Solar Lithium Project" in Nevada, comprised of approximately 5,500 acres. Cruz plans to be drilling this project shortly using the information provided by the recent sample program, designed to test the high-grade target areas. Nevada is the go-to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to have a sizeable footprint in this world-class district, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Lithium prices have recently broken out to 3-year highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada lawmakers review state’s pandemic relief spending

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers who sit on a legislative oversight committee that monitors federal coronavirus relief spending met Tuesday to review the state’s progress in allocating billions of dollars toward priorities including infrastructure, education and backfilling lost revenue. The federal government allocated Nevada $2.7 billion in relief...
salemreporter.com

State representative from Keizer sells house in district, moves to Nevada

KEIZER - State Rep. Bill Post has sold his house in Keizer and moved to Nevada with over 15 months remaining in his term in office. Post, a Republican that represents District 25, will continue to serve for the remainder of this year but is considering resigning from office for the last year of his term.
thedrive

China Tested A Fractional Orbital Bombardment System That Uses A Hypersonic Glide Vehicle: Report

Such a capability could potentially allow China to execute a nuclear strike on any target on earth with near-impunity and very little warning. A report from Financial Times' Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille states that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle that goes into space and traverses the globe in an orbital-like fashion before making its run through the atmosphere toward its target. There would be huge implications if such a system were to be operationalized, and according to this story, which says it talked to five officials confirming the test, the U.S. government was caught totally off-guard by it.
Nevada Appeal

Dennis Cassinelli: The Silver State flour mill

Like many people in western Nevada, I have a few choice pieces of antique yard art at my home to remind me of the rich, cultural heritage of our area. Some people have a weathered wagon wheel or perhaps a rusty old mine car once used to carry ore out of the mines. Because my family and I came from an agricultural background, my favorite piece of antique yard art is a millstone from the first water-powered flour mill constructed in Paradise Valley in 1867.
