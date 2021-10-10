☎️Tyson Fury Ends Wilder Trilogy Via KO🔥Did We Witness This Generations GREATEST❓🤷🏽♂️
Tyson Fury Remains Unbeaten, Retains WBC World Heavyweight Title and Lineal Crown With Thrilling Knockout Victory Over Deontay Wilder in an ESPN+/FOX Sports PPV. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
