Meatless Monday Comes to Essex Market

By The Lo-Down
thelodownny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssex Market Vendors are teaming up with Diana Edelman at Vegans, Baby to offer “Meatless Mondays.” Each Monday a different vendor will offer a special vegan dish for the day. Mille Nonne, the Italian food stall, kicked things off last Monday with a portobello sandwich (above) marinated in fresh herbs,...

The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for onion pickle, stilton puffs and roast duck salad

I want to tell you about a jar of pickle I made this week. Red onions, sliced thinly and marinated in red wine and malt vinegars, a little salt and sugar and a scattering of peppercorns, cloves and dried fruit. The result is a tangle of soft, garnet red onions that is as happy alongside a miniature pasty of apple and stilton as snuggling up to a pork chop. This isn’t really a “keeping pickle” – though you could if you wished – it is simply something to put together in 10 minutes to add a sweet-sour jolt to a lunch of bread and cheese or perhaps a pork pie.
RECIPES
Food Network

What Is Mincemeat?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Not as common in the U.S. as it is in Great Britain, mincemeat is a sweet, spiced fruit mixture usually used as pie filling. Mincemeat is typically associated with Christmas traditions, and November through the end of December is when you’ll see it available in jars at many grocery stores.
RECIPES
