Caps are halfway through exhibitions after loss in Philly; Hagelin, Dowd and Hathaway are lettermen vs. Flyers, more. The Ghost Of Saturday Night - Although they jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on Aliaksei Protas' power-play goal in the fourth minute of Saturday's exhibition match against the Flyers in Philadelphia, the Caps returned home on the short end of a 3-1 score at night's end. The Flyers dressed a varsity roster while Washington iced a far less representative lineup, and the youthful Caps held their own against a remade Philly team that looks markedly different from last season's model.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO