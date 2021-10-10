CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Solomon Islanders survive 29 days on coconuts and rainwater after being stranded

By Matthew Miller, Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were stranded at sea for 29 days, surviving only on oranges and coconuts before they were rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Junior Qoloni and Livae Nanjikana were traveling between islands in the Solomon Sea when their motorboat was caught in rough weather on September 3, the Guardian reports. The coastline they were following for guidance was lost in the bad weather, and their vessel was swept out to sea.

Coconuts and prayers: Solomons pair survive 29 days adrift at sea

Lost at sea for 29 days, two Solomon Islanders survived on coconuts, oranges and prayers before being rescued 400 kilometres (250 miles) away off the coast of Papua New Guinea.  The sail sent them towards New Britain island in Papua New Guinea where they saw a fisherman in the distance.

