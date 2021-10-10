CNN’s Jim Acosta: Are We Becoming A Nation Of Bullies?
Jim Acosta has relinquished his post as the White House correspondent for CNN, but we would argue his new weekend gig in studio is more important, because it gives him an opportunity to give us a wide shot of what’s really going on in America, and especially what’s happening in Trumpworld. Here he takes a look at mask restrictions and other Covid challenges and how republicans are supporting apparent bullies in these instances. Watch above.www.newsandguts.com
