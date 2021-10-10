CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CNN’s Jim Acosta: Are We Becoming A Nation Of Bullies?

newsandguts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Acosta has relinquished his post as the White House correspondent for CNN, but we would argue his new weekend gig in studio is more important, because it gives him an opportunity to give us a wide shot of what’s really going on in America, and especially what’s happening in Trumpworld. Here he takes a look at mask restrictions and other Covid challenges and how republicans are supporting apparent bullies in these instances. Watch above.

www.newsandguts.com

Comments / 18

charles stone
5d ago

Those who were accustomed to privilege are frightened of a level playing field and violence is their way of pushing back.

Reply(1)
2
NumbNutsBiden
6d ago

And you Jim are a DickWad!!!🖕🏽

Reply(1)
24
Related
mediaite.com

Jim Acosta Asks Yang Why He Did Tucker Carlson Show: ‘He’s Just a Bad Person’ Who Spouts ‘White Nationalist Talking Points’

CNN anchor Jim Acosta grilled former presidential candidate Andrew Yang for granting Tucker Carlson an interview recently, and failing to call him out when he offered praise for the Unabomber. On Saturday afternoon’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta, Acosta concluded his interview with Yang by asking him about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
mediaite.com

CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hannity: “Plenty of People at Fox” Don’t Agree With My Political Opinions

Fox News, now 25 years in, has never had more competition. There are the longtime cable news rivals, CNN and MSNBC, of course, but also newer competition from the right in the form of Newsmax and others. Despite that competition, Fox News has maintained its grip on the conservative news ecosystem. Sean Hannity, who has been with the channel since the beginning, thinks he knows why. “I would argue with a lot of these other channels, if they even exist I because I really don’t like to pay much attention to them, is that they claim that they’re balanced, they claim that...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett on 10 Years of “Calling Out the Truth and Not Being Afraid to Hold People to Account”

When Erin Burnett joined CNN to anchor its 7 p.m. news hour in 2011, she had to deal with an unexpected technical problem. Before Burnett was anchoring early prime on CNN, and before she was a staple of CNBC’s dayside lineup, she worked as Willow Bay’s assistant on the CNN financial program Moneyline. That was when the channel’s New York studios were at 5 Penn Plaza, above Penn Station and across the street from Madison Square Garden, years before it would move to Columbus Circle, and eventually its new headquarters at Hudson Yards. “When I came back [in 2011] they had my...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Bullying#Republicans#Covid
WRAL

Checking a CNN anchor's claim

CNN anchor Don Lemon said on Sept. 29 that Democratic U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia vote with Republicans. PolitiFact checks their voting records. Reporter: Andy Specht.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

'Mark My Words': MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Reveals GOP's 'Chilling' Plot For 2024

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said on Sunday night that Democrats could face a nightmare scenario in 2024 if Republicans control the House and Donald Trump runs again for president. “We are in the midst of a rolling coup,” Hasan said. “Almost every day, Republicans pass more voter suppression laws. They purge more and more election officials and they entrench the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ana Navarro slams Mike Pence for 'humiliating himself' following former VP's remarks on the insurrection

CNN contributor Ana Navarro didn’t mince words when talking about former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday's Cuomo Prime Time. A night earlier, Pence went on Hannity and downplayed the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, claiming the media was only still reporting on the fallout to distract from President Biden’s shortcomings and to demean supporters of former President Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld Have Insult-Riddled Debate Over CNN’s ‘Dumbest’ Anchor: ‘That Guy Is Every Bit As Stupid As He Seems’

Tucker Carlson made a guest appearance on Gutfeld! on Wednesday night to debate the eponymous host on the question of which CNN host is the “dumbest.”. Greg Gutfeld said he thinks Don Lemon qualifies for that ignominious distinction, while Carlson maintained that it’s Chris Cuomo. On his show on Tuesday, Carlson dubbed Cuomo “the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news.” The Fox News host added, “He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

CNN’s Stelter Hits Biden for Misstating Fox News’ Vaccine Policy: He Keeps Getting Key Fact Wrong and ‘Needs to Be Called Out’

CNN’s Brian Stelter chided Joe Biden for incorrectly summarizing Fox News policy when it comes to vaccine mandates. On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter held a panel discussion over the Biden administration’s struggles with messaging throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Part of this conversation involved Stelter invoking Biden’s speech last week in Chicago, where the president sardonically commented that “Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees.”
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump's secret Jan. 6th evidence going to investigators

Donald Trump is now formally exerting executive privilege to withhold White House records from the January 6th Committee. President Biden is expected to reject this effort to conceal the documents, setting up what could be a legal showdown. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson fills in for MSNBC’s Ari Melber to break it all down. Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
Fox News

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta accused of 'journalistic malpractice' for spinning disastrous Joe Rogan interview

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is facing intense backlash following his disastrous interview with podcast giant Joe Rogan. In the most explosive moment of the three-hour sitdown, Rogan pummeled Gupta over CNN's coverage of his COVID treatment after the network repeatedly claimed Rogan took "horse dewormer" instead of the human form of ivermectin that was prescribed to him by a doctor, forcing Gupta to admit his CNN colleagues should not have said that.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy