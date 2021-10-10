CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Confectionery Market Size 2021, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

 7 days ago

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Confectionery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global confectionery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Confectionery refers to the food products that mainly consist of sugar or similar...

