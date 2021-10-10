CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Second Demo Impressions – Gratifying Mayhem

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll be honest; I wasn’t expecting the Team Ninja and Square Enix-developed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin to receive a new demo ahead of release. Still, I’m glad they chose to route to highlight the changes made based on feedback from the previous demo. For those not in the...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

New Tales of Luminaria Trailer Highlights Playable Cast of the Gildllan Empire

The official Tales of Youtube channel shared a new trailer for the upcoming Tales of Luminaria yesterday, highlighting the various playable characters part of the Gildllan Empire. While brief, each character’s general personality shines through distinct lines of dialogue. You can view the Gildllan Empire trailer for Tales of Luminaria...
COMICS
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy Origin will be Epic Games Exclusive on PC

During Tokyo Game Show 2021, fans were anxious to get another look at what might be the strangest entry to the Final Fantasy universe, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Unveiled back in June, the title looked unfinished and choppy, though the potential was there–with a Nioh-like combat style and some fantastic music, all it needed was a little more polish and shine. Fast forward, and the newest trailer has us excited for the title to release on March 18, 2022. (That, and the one scene in the demo featuring a certain angsty hero blasting music into his headphones in the middle of a very important conversation about the darkness.) It is now confirmed that the title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Stranger of Paradise Fascinates and Confuses Me | Trial Version 2 Impressions

If we’re being 100% real, not a whole lot happened at the Tokyo Game Show this year. Many publishers appeared, but were there to more or less say their games were still in production. One game that did get a significant update, however, was Square Enix’s dark vision for Final Fantasy, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy#Xbox One#Mayhem#Camera#Nioh#Party
sirusgaming.com

Blast Brigade vs the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread Demo Impressions – 80’s Comedy Parody

If you’ve grown up near the 80’s then you know of that era and its love for action movies, and those were probably the source of most of Blast Brigade vs the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread’s inspiration. From the opening of the game, it felt like a cross between Arnold schwarzenegger’s Commando and Metal Slug… with a little more comedy to it.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue Demo Impressions – Very Intense

When I first saw the trailer for Firegirl: Hack n Splash Rescue, the first thing that came to mind was… is this Fire Force? As actual firefighters? But more than that, the presentation and visuals is what interested me the most. Battling monster born of fire, and saving people in distress, and finding that balance to do both while a wall of fire is right at your back. That’s plenty of reason to like this game, right?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Download Final Fantasy Origin now

Because of only a standard version and a digital deluxe edition. Here’s what Square Enix actually announced a few days ago. But starting today, you can get a Steelbook edition on Amazon Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin prior order. Of course, this version doesn’t come close to the Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Wildcat Gun Machine Demo Impressions – Many Demons, Too Few Kitties

Isometric bullet hell shooters are usually very fun games. All you have to do is go into rooms, kill all the bad guys within, and look like a badass walking out – and that’s what Wildcat Gun Machine does well. We’ll talk about the one stand out feature the game is leaning heavily over in a bit, but right now let’s walk through how the demo for the game starts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nerdybirdgames.com

Arcade Paradise Demo Preview

Wired Productions are back at it again with a really interesting title developed by Nosebleed Interactive called Arcade Paradise!. What is Arcade Paradise you say? Well, your father, voiced by the lovely Doug Cockle tasks his child (you) in running the family business, a laundromat. They obviously at first despise this move, would much rather be doing more than just cleaning clothes and looking after the place. That is until they discover in the back some old arcade machines. Discovering the arcade machines and how much money they’re making, they get the idea of expanding the laundromat into a full-blown arcade so people can play games while they wait. The wonderful thing about these games though is that each is a beautifully handcrafted fun retro titles that the player can play and even set high scores, so it’s a bit like an Inception kind of thing, a game within a game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Mahokenshi Demo Impressions – Slow and Methodical

A deck building game with the theme of Samurai, that’s what Mahokenshi is supposed to be. What it was like while playing the demo, was something I didn’t think was possible – the demo nearly put me to sleep. I was initially drawn to the game because of a card...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Settlement Survival Demo Impressions – Balanced As All Things Should Be

City builders, if done right, strike a good balance of planning and crisis management, and Settlement Survival does almost exactly that. What the game does very well is the fact that it is very hands-off when it comes to its management style; often it is the settlers who take priority for their own well being and only looking towards the player as a advisor first, instead of an overlord who micromanages every aspect of their lives.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Interview With The Cast Of Final Fantasy XIV

With the hype coming in for the release of the newest expansion to the hit MMO Final Fantasy XIV, I was able to get the chance to interview some of the scions of the seventh dawn voice actors to see how they feel the characters have grown over the years. The game has hit its 8th anniversary so they have plenty of stories to tell, and with the new expansion wrapping up the story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark there was not a better time to ask them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Arcade Paradise has a playable Steam Next Fest demo

In the playable demo of Arcade Paradise, you can realize your dream of opening an arcade. Wired Productions, in collaboration with developer Nosebleed Interactive, announced today that a limited-time trial of Arcade Paradise will be available at the Steam Next Fest event. Arcade Paradise welcomes players to a ’90s-fueled vintage arcade adventure in which you play as Ashley, a girl who inherits a laundry but decides not to continue in the family business.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Second Wave Incoming; Hololive English Given Permission to Stream Final Fantasy XIV

Hololive English Vtuber IRyS has confirmed the group has been given permission to stream Square Enix‘ MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. Announced during her Little Nightmares stream (at 3:49:32), IRyS confirms the group were given permission recently; and hopes she can play and collaborate with other members on. Ninomae Ina’nis also...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #147 Showcases the Humanoid Irish Fairy Leanan Sidhe

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 147th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Leanan Sidhe, a fairy from Celtic folklore who desires a human partner; artists in particular. However, even though their beauty is unparalleled, it is bait, as Leanan Sidhe robs the lives of these individuals in exchange for artistic inspiration.
COMICS
sirusgaming.com

Fallen Aces Demo Impressions – A Gritty and Fun FPS Crime Noir

Fallen Aces, published by New Blood Interactive, is a FPS crime noir with a gritty yet has comic book style visuals. Its demo was part of the Steam Next Fest of October 2021, and after playing it, I am very excited for the game. One of the first things that...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #18 Introduces the Valorous Combatant Bastien Forge

The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s eighteenth character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Bastien Forge, described as “A fearless fighter who dominates the battlefield with his overwhelming might.” He certainly is courageous, perhaps to a fault. He highly values and enjoys combat, consistently outputting his best efforts. However, there’s the likely chance that his overconfidence in his abilities will lead to his downfall one day. His English voice actor is Christopher R. Sabat.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Best Final Fantasy Games

What are the best Final Fantasy games? It's a tough question, and not one that we'd like to answer alone. That's why we asked you, the Push Square readers, to rate and rank an entire list of Final Fantasy games. This article is the result of your ratings, with 27 Final Fantasy titles, spanning every generation of PlayStation consoles, ranked from worst to best.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Ace Attorney Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary; Original Trilogy Discounted on PSN, Switch, and Steam

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Ace Attorney franchise, publisher and developer Capcom have discounted Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on PC via Steam, PSN, and the eShop. It is roughly 10 dollars off across these 3 platforms, but the prices slightly vary. Unfortunately, the trilogy’s price on Xbox is unchanged as it is not discounted.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Bravely Default Shares Official 9-Year Franchise Anniversary Artwork

The official Japanese Bravely Default Twitter account has shared artwork celebrating the franchise’s 9-year anniversary. Each of the 4 main characters is illustrated in varying job attire, providing just a few interpretations of their ample wardrobe of designs. Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the series, and aside from Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, I hope some major celebratory event is announced. Regardless, congratulations to the Bravely developers for reaching this notable milestone.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy