NHL

Edmonton Oilers place Kyle Turris, William Lagesson on waivers

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers placed two players on waivers Sunday and assigned goaltender Stuart Skinner to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Turris is still a candidate to make the big club this year after a decent showing in the preseason. The Oilers gave him lots of opportunities and in the six preseason games he played, he scored four assists.

oilersnation.com

