Allegiant was here, then they left in 2012. They talked about coming back in 2019, but backed out. Now Avelo, with flights to Burbank, is adding Las Vegas. This is great news for those who love Las Vegas, but don't love the whole DIA thing. I can't imagine how many people in Northern Colorado have been missing these flights. Then, when Allegiant announced their return, and then backed out because of the non-manned tower situation, it just hurt.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO