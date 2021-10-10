The Official Trailer for ‘Cyrano’ Promises a Romance for the Ages

What would you do if you weren't afraid? Justine Bateman's intriguing and immersive debut film follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticisms cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life she knows she wants. Unsure how to live a life free from that self-doubt, like her childhood friend Red (Luke Bracey), Violet realizes she has no choice but to travel the road that is more frightening to her than the fear that holds her back: Doing everything differently. The film is produced by Justine Bateman, Michael D. Jones, Larry Hummel, and Matt Paul, and executive produced by Cassian Elwes, Jay Paul, Matt Lituchy, Rob Rubano, Jonathan Schurgin, and Anders Liljeblad. Violet arrives in select theaters on October 29, expanding theatrically on November 5, and will be available at home on Demand on November 9, 2021.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO