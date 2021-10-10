The Official Trailer for ‘Cyrano’ Promises a Romance for the Ages
MGM has released the official trailer for the upcoming film Cyrano, based on the play Cyrano de Bergerac, and it promises a love story you’ll never forget. While Cyrano doesn’t officially arrive in theaters until December 31, 2021, the film has already premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, to no small acclaim. Peter Dinklage stars as Cyrano, a man deeply in love with the beautiful Roxane (Haley Bennett) but unwilling to tell her how he feels. Roxane, in turn, is in love with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) while her family attempts to marry her off to a wealthy aristocrat (Ben Mendelsohn).www.cinelinx.com
Comments / 0