The reach of Gabby Petito’s case goes far beyond her communities in New York and Florida. In fact, the case has attracted the attention of criminal justice professionals, media, and internet sleuths alike. In this digital age and with Gabby’s dreams of becoming a top “van life” vlogger, onlookers continue combing through her public profiles in the hopes that they may contain a sliver of information leading to the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO