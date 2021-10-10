Rebels open as road favorite over Tennessee

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 5 Alabama defeated Mississippi State, 49-9, on Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. A week after suffering its first loss since 2019, the Crimson Tide bounced back to advance to 6-1 (3-1 SEC) on the year, while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-3 (1-2). Alabama out-gained Mississippi State, 543-299, thanks in large part to 348 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Young, who completed 20 of his 28 throws. Young’s top target was wide receiver John Metchie, who caught seven passes for 117 yards and a score in the game. Running back Brian Robinson was also on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Young and also added 73 rushing yards and two additional scores on 19 carries.
