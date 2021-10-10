CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebels open as road favorite over Tennessee

By David Johnson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss has opened as a favorite in its upcoming road game at Tennessee. The Rebels and the Volunteers will collide in Knoxville on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. According to Vegas odds makers, the opening consensus...

247sports.com

247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Ole Miss slips by Vols in Neyland thriller

Looking for a discussion on a really wild Saturday night in Knoxville?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss Tennessee’s 31-26 loss to 13th-ranked Ole Miss on a thrilling and occasionally ugly Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Heupel, Tennessee leadership react to fan conduct during Ole Miss game

Tennessee's wild 31-26 loss to 13th-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium saw an enthralling football game marred by the reaction of some home fans who threw objects onto the field, causing a 20-minute delay after a late officiating call went against the Vols. Head coach Josh Heupel said he was disappointed in the scene from a "small amount" of fans and expressed frustration that it would overshadow the atmosphere and the exciting game between the team teams. Tennessee athletic director Danny White and chancellor Donde Plowman both released statements further condemning the fan conduct as well.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Official Postgame Notebook | Ole Miss 31, Tennessee 26

• Tonight was the 66th meeting all-time between the Rebels and Volunteers dating back to 1902 and their first since 2014. • Tennessee holds a 44-20-1 advantage in the series, with the original record at 44-21-1. • Ole Miss's 2014 win was vacated due to NCAA ruling. • Ole Miss...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Rapid Reaction | Goof balls throw golf balls, trash...Rebels win another thriller

Before we get to the absolute marvelous game that played out under the lights in the Smokey Mountains Saturday night, we must first address the pandemonium and chaos that happened with 54 ticks left on the fourth-quarter game clock. Ahead by what would prove to be the final score of 31-26, Ole Miss halted Tennessee on a whisker-close fourth down stop which required video review of the spot of the football. After game officials allowed the call to stand, Tennessee fans showed, well, that maybe they couldn't handle their moonshine. Debris came flying from the stands all around Neyland Stadium. Objects hit players. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball. A policeman was struck by a flying water bottle, according to TV reports. Tennessee's cheerleaders, dance teams and band were evacuated from the stadium and field for their safety.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Heupel discusses officials' explanations of key calls in Ole Miss game

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren being ruled down short of the first-down marker on a late fourth-down pass Saturday night wasn’t the only time a questionable call or decision by the officials impacted the Vols in their 31-26 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss. From a rash of injury timeouts to a key call that wiped off an early touchdown, officiating was a frequent source of discussion during and after the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

CFB Overtime: Winners, losers from Week 7

Nobody seems to be safe during the 2021 college football season. Well, except Georgia and Cincinnati that is. Week 7 saw another unbeaten go down, a few painful collapses for once proud programs and a legendary beer chugging moment during a game!. This is 247Sports’ weekly recap. You know the...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Game Balls | Five Rebels who earned 'em Saturday night

Five Ole Miss Rebels who get game balls from 247Sports after their efforts in Saturday night's 31-26 win over Tennessee... All Corral did was complete 21-of-38 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for a game-high 195 yards. He played even better than those numbers indicate, willing his body down field all night with a damn-the-torpedoes determination. He became the first Rebel in 14 years to run the football 30 times in a single game. He did throw his first interception of the season but that is simply a footnote. Anyone who watched the happenings play out Saturday night in Knoxville fully understands he carried this team to victory. It's the entirety of his work that left many believing, if they didn't already, that Corral is the best college football player in America.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia's 30-13 win over Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia got into the win column for the seventh time on Saturday and, in the process, became the SEC's only undefeated team. The Bulldogs handed No. 11 Kentucky its first loss by a score of 30-13. Kirby Smart met with reporters after the game to discuss what happened and what's next for his team as it heads into the bye week. Below, Dawgs247 delivers everything Smart had to say in unedited format.
GEORGIA STATE
#Volunteers#Rebels#The Sec Network#Ole Miss#Sec
247Sports

Three takeaways from UK's loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Top-ranked Georgia took control of the SEC East with a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats were the only other unbeaten team in the SEC heading into the game, but they now go to the bye week with a 6-1 record.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

SEC issues statement following 'unacceptable' actions by fans at Neyland Stadium

The Southeastern Conference and University of Tennessee administrators issued statements early Sunday morning, following Saturday night's Tennessee-Ole Miss game being delayed in the final minute by debris being thrown on the field. The 13th-ranked Rebels held on to beat the Vols 31-26 inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium, but bottles and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Recap: No. 5 Alabama bounces back with win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 5 Alabama defeated Mississippi State, 49-9, on Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. A week after suffering its first loss since 2019, the Crimson Tide bounced back to advance to 6-1 (3-1 SEC) on the year, while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-3 (1-2). Alabama out-gained Mississippi State, 543-299, thanks in large part to 348 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Bryce Young, who completed 20 of his 28 throws. Young’s top target was wide receiver John Metchie, who caught seven passes for 117 yards and a score in the game. Running back Brian Robinson was also on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Young and also added 73 rushing yards and two additional scores on 19 carries.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama football: What Mike Leach, Bulldogs players said after loss to Crimson Tide

Fueled by a record-tying performance from Will Anderson and four touchdown passes from Bryce Young, Mississippi State found no answers for fifth-ranked Alabama during the Crimson Tide's 49-9 win on Saturday night, leaving second-year Bulldogs coach Mike Leach fighting for answers in the aftermath of his program's 14th-consecutive loss in the SEC West series.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Bryce Young makes Bulldogs pay on 3rd downs

Mississippi State couldn’t win for losing when going up against Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide on Saturday night. Last week, Alabama had trouble at times picking up blitzes and it aided the Texas A&M Aggies in a win. Zach Arnett and the Bulldogs felt that would be their best shot at disrupting the sophomore Hesiman candidate at quarterback but it only seemed to make him even more effective.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Baylor uses "complementary football" to beat #19 BYU 38-24

Baylor dominated #19 BYU to become bowl eligible on the 97th Homecoming in program history Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. One phrase continued to come up during the postgame interviews, which perfectly described the Bear’s performance, “complementary football.”. The Bears were able to completely shut down BYU’s run game, holding...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

A&M's Fisher talks fast start, running game in Aggies' wn

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media following the Aggies' 35-14 win over the Missouri Tigers today. A&M rushed for nearly 300 yards and when combined with a couple of early turnovers the the items were enough to take A&M to a comfortable three score win on the road. Here's what Fisher had to say after the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kansas Yeager Shots

As I stated in my preview of the Texas Tech/Kansas game, the only way this contest would be remarkable would be if the Red Raiders lost. That didn’t happen—Texas Tech won 41-14—and therefore the game was unremarkable. In the big scheme of things, this victory tells us very little about the quality of this Texas Tech team and its prospects for the remainder of this season. In that respect, the game was little different than the Stephen F. Austin and Florida International games. The Jayhawks are too poor to provide any meaningful diagnostic information. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any interesting internal developments.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

UW holds on, defeats Army 20-14

MADISON — The fans who stuck around at Camp Randall Stadium had to sit on the edges of their seats as the Wisconsin Badgers’ 13-0 lead shrunk to 13-7. And then Leo Chenal happened. Army had just gotten the ball back and picked up a first-down when Chenal drilled quarterback Tyhier Tyler, who fumbled the football. Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton recovered at the Army 1-yard line, and quarterback Graham Mertz scored a 1-yard touchdown a play later to push the lead to 20-7. Army scored a touchdown on its next drive to cap a seven-play, 77-yard drive. But it was too little, too late. Wisconsin improved to 3-3 on the season with a 20-14 victory that featured plenty of good and bad.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 33-20 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players had to say following their 33-20 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. On three straight losses... “We have had chances to win all of the last three games. Either we didn't make a play or the ball didn't bounce our way. It's one of those things that you kind of have to take on the chin and we feel like we have a really good football team. We feel like we've played arguably the best three teams and the best three defenses in the Big 12 and you see the great teams that they are week to week. As for the next few games we are going to have to go 1-0 every single day.”
IOWA STATE

