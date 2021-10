Tammie Jane Roy, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her home. She was 49 years of age. Born on May 19, 1972, in Columbia, she was a daughter of Betty Robertson Ashbrook and the late Phillip George. Tammy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was employed by Lawless and Smith True Value Supply. Most of all, she loved her family. She was the best “Mammy” to her grandbabies.