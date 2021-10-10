CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A Chat With Asjha Cooper, Jesse LaTourette, Dale Whibley, and Diego Josef Of Netflix’s ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’

By Tiffany Blem
pophorror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love teen slashers. Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend… I love them all. If I believed in guilty pleasures, this would absolutely be one of mine. So when a new one pops up, I have to watch it. There’s Someone Inside Your House is a fun and gory addition to the genre that recently premiered on Netflix. It’s also based on a best selling book of the same name by Stephanie Perkins. While the film differs quite a bit from the literary version, it keeps with the spirit Perkins created. To celebrate the release of the film on Neflix, I spoke with cast members Asjha Cooper (Alex), Jesse LaTourette (Darby), Dale Whibley (Zach), and Diego Josef (Rodrigo) about making the film and their favorite scary movies.

www.pophorror.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the Making of Netflix’s “Maid”

Margaret Qualley is fantastic in the titular role in the new Netflix series “Maid” from show creator Molly Smith Metzler (“Shameless”). This ten-episode series has Qualley as Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to keep her baby and her life afloat, and to escape the father of her child played by Nick Robinson. This one’s based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ Ending Explained: Who Is the Killer?

Théodore Pellerin Understands the Sexy Bad Boy Assignment in Netflix’s ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’. Warning: This article contains major There’s Someone Inside Your House spoilers. That is why you clicked on it, isn’t it?. There’s Someone Inside Your House, a new slasher horror movie that is now streaming on...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Club#Glaad
pophorror.com

Interview With Sydney Park, Star Of Netflix’s ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’

I love teen slashers. Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend… I love them all. If I believed in guilty pleasures, this would absolutely be one of mine. So when a new one pops up, I have to watch it. There’s Someone Inside Your House is a fun and gory addition to the genre that recently premiered on Netflix. It’s also based on a bestselling book of the same name, by Stephanie Perkins. While the film differs quite a bit from the literary version, it keeps with the spirit Perkins created. To celebrate the release of the film on Neflix, I spoke with star Sydney Park about why she wanted the part of Makani, her favorite part of filming, and horror movies.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Théodore Pellerin Understands the Sexy Bad Boy Assignment in Netflix’s ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’

Every self-respecting teen movie should come with a “bad boy who’s secretly a huge softie” character. Thankfully, Théodore Pellerin in There’s Someone Inside Your House—the new Netflix horror movie that is now streaming—understood the assignment. Based on the 2017 book by Stephanie Perkins of the same name, There’s Someone Inside...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: The creators of Netflix’s “THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE” on updating slashers and practical gore

There’s a masked killer preying on the students of Osborne High, but both the motivations and disguises are different from the norm in THERE’S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE. The Netflix original is also a change of pace for director Patrick Brice and scripter Henry Gayden, both of whom spoke to RUE MORGUE about its creation.
TV SERIES
/Film

There's Someone Inside Your House Stars Pitch A 'Buddy Slasher' Movie [Interview]

Based on Stephanie Perkins' part-romance part-murder mystery novel of the same name, Netflix's new horror film "There's Someone Inside Your House" takes inspiration from '90s and '00s slasher films and combines them with the sensibilities of today's more socially conscious youth. The slasher boom of the 1980s helped solidify horror's reputation as one of the most popular and profitable genres at the box office, but also unfortunately set a trend for some of the genre's more problematic mainstays. "There's Someone Inside Your House" bucks a lot of traditional slasher conventions — including who is allowed to tell their story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like There’s Someone in Your House You Must See

Patrick Brice brings an air of characteristic menace in the gory horror coming of age movie ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’ The movie follows a death in the small-town school of Osborne High, which plunges a motley group of students into a sinister whodunit murder mystery. Decidedly self-aware, spectacularly bloody, and portrayed with an indie-tinted hue, the movie packs quite a diabolical punch with its shocking finale. If you have liked the genre-bending venture, we have some films that may fit your taste. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
nbcpalmsprings.com

A Look Inside Netflix’s “Pretty Smart”

“Pretty Smart” is a new Netflix show about two sisters played by Emily Osment, the bookish one, and Olivia Macklin, the sweet one. Macklin’s roomates are Cinthya Carmona as the new-agey Solana, Michael Hsu Rosen who plays the influencer Jayden, and the forever shirtless Gregg Sulkin who stars as the buffed Yoda of some sort, Grant.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Watch There's Someone Inside Your House Star Sydney Park Break Down Her Thrilling Fight Scene

Netflix's new teen slasher film is making a star out of Sydney Park. The 23-year-old actress stars in There's Someone Inside Your House, which is based on Stephanie Perkins's 2017 horror novel about the graduating class at Osborne High School being targeted by a masked killer on the loose who's exposing their biggest secrets. Park, who plays heroine Makani Young, sat down with Netflix Film Club for a technical breakdown of her epic fight scene where her character encounters the movie's killer and almost becomes their next victim.
MOVIES
BET

Watch: 'There's Someone Inside Your House,' And Other Horror Movies With Black Leads

Thanks to a boom in horror movies featuring Black leads in recent years; it would be easy to believe that seeing Black people in horror movies is a new phenomenon. From the updated Candyman, with Yahya-Abdul Mateen II, to the new Netflix flick There's Someone Inside Your House, it seems as if studios and audiences have just discovered that Black people love horror. But that's not the case at all.
MOVIES
charactermedia.com

Character Conversations: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Brianne Tju and ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’s Sydney Park Are Your New Streaming Scream Queens

As spooky season gets underway, update your viewing queue with the latest slasher thrillers: Amazon Prime Studios’ “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and Netflix’s “There’s Someone Inside Your House.” But before you turn down the lights and lock the doors, watch actors Brianne Tju and Sydney Park sit down to catch up on their latest projects, their similar career trajectories and more.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy