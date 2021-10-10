CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity County, CA

Monument fire at 223,124 acres, 89% containment

trinityjournal.com
 6 days ago

Firefighters continue to hold the Monument Fire at 223,124 acres and 89% contained, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service reported Sunday morning, Oct. 10. Crews will be mitigating any erosion issues near roads and continuing with chipping efforts. Firefighters are mopping up any smoke areas and working to remove any identified hazard trees near containment lines that have potential to cross roads and safety concerns. The Knob fire finished at 2,421 acres and remains 100% contained.

www.trinityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Roads#Cal Fire#Monument#Containment#The U S Forest Service#Cedar#Eagle#Buckhorn
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnt Ranch, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy