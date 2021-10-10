Monument fire at 223,124 acres, 89% containment

Firefighters continue to hold the Monument Fire at 223,124 acres and 89% contained, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service reported Sunday morning, Oct. 10. Crews will be mitigating any erosion issues near roads and continuing with chipping efforts. Firefighters are mopping up any smoke areas and working to remove any identified hazard trees near containment lines that have potential to cross roads and safety concerns. The Knob fire finished at 2,421 acres and remains 100% contained.