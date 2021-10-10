CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Chennai through to IPL final, beats Delhi in last-over drama

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare on Sunday, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs.

Chasing Delhi’s 172-5, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18 not out) led three-time champion Chennai to 173-6 in a dramatic last over when the skipper smashed three boundaries off Tom Curran (3-29).

“My innings was a crucial one,” Dhoni said. “I’ve not done a lot in the tournament … but wasn’t thinking too much. If you think too much while batting then you mess your plans up.”

Delhi, last year’s runner-up, had posted a decent score with Prithvi Shaw hitting a brisk 60 off 34 balls and captain Rishabh Pant making 51 not out off 35.

Delhi will get another opportunity on Wednesday to qualify for Friday’s final. It takes on the winner of Monday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) seemed to have put Chennai’s chase on the right course with a dominating 110-run second-wicket stand before Delhi bounced back and claimed three wickets in the space of eight deliveries. Shreyas Iyer played a part in all three dismissals as he took smart catches to dismiss Uthappa and Shardul Thakur in Curran’s over, and then ran out Ambati Rayudu with a brilliant throw from the deep at the non-striker’s end.

Uthappa provided an ideal platform in the batting powerplay when he hit Avesh Khan for two sixes and two fours in the sixth over before Curran’s twin strikes in the 14th over gave Delhi some hope.

Gaikwad, who is only the second batter to score over 600 runs this season, hit five fours and two sixes but Axar Patel took a brilliant low catch in the deep which left Chennai needing 24 off the last 11 balls.

However, Pant took a chance with Curran in the last over instead of experienced Kagiso Rabada but Dhoni smacked the Englishman for three fours to finish off the game.

“Obviously it is very disappointing, and I can’t have enough words to describe how we are feeling,” Pant said as he defended his decision to give Curran the final over. “The score was decent, (but) they got off to a flier (and) that was the main difference.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chennai Super Kings secure four-wicket win over Delhi Capitals to reach final of Indian Premier League as MS Dhoni fires his side over the line

Chennai Super Kings breezed into the final of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brisk cameo secured their thrilling four-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in Sunday's qualifier in Dubai. Chasing 173 for victory, three-time champions Chennai needed 13 off the last over from Tom Curran...
SPORTS
BBC

IPL: Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings to boost top-two hopes

Chennai Super Kings 136-5 (20 overs): Rayudu 55* (43); Axar 2-18 Delhi Capitals 139-7 (19.4 overs): Dhawan 39 (35), Hetmyer 28 (18); Thakur 2-13 Delhi Capitals beat three-time Indian Premier League winners Chennai Super Kings to close in on a place in this year's top two. Chasing 137 to win,...
WORLD
firstsportz.com

Top 10 Hilarious Memes on Chennai Super Kings’ Poor Show at IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals

In the 50th match of IPL 2021, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals was up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. In an exciting contest, it is the former who won the match by . Batting first, CSK didn’t start well and lost four wickets for just 62 runs. Ambati Rayudu anchored the innings and scored an unbeaten 55 runs, which somehow helped his team to post 136 runs on the board. However, they didn’t turn out to be enough.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prithvi Shaw
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Shardul Thakur
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Robin Uthappa
Person
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Person
Ambati Rayudu
Person
Avesh Khan
Person
Shreyas Iyer
Person
Axar Patel
BBC

IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad century in vain as Rajasthan beat Chennai

Chennai Super Kings 189-4 (20 overs): Gaikwad 101* (60), Jadeja 32* (15); Tewatia 3-39 Rajasthan Royals 190-3 (17.3 overs): Dube 64* (42), Jaiswal 50 (21); Thakur 2-30 Rajasthan Royals kept alive their Indian Premier League play-off hopes with a sensational chase of 190 against already-qualified Chennai Super Kings. Yashasvi Jaiswal...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

IPL 2021: KKR survive last-over scare to defeat DC, to lock horns against CSK in final

Sharjah [UAE], October 13 (ANI): Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill played knocks of 55 and 46 respectively to follow up Varun Chakravarthy's two-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in Qualifier 2 of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delhi Capitals#Ipl#Chennai#United Arab Emirates#Ap#Indian Premier League#Kolkata Knight Riders#Englishman
The Associated Press

Chennai beats Kolkata in final to clinch 4th IPL title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ageing maestro Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings won their fourth Indian Premier League title, beating two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday. Chennai, playing its ninth IPL final, made an imposing 192-3 after being put into bat.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings lift their fourth IPL trophy courtesy 27-run victory over KKR

MS Dhoni finally has another IPL title to his name. Playing at the Dubai International Stadium, Chennai Super Kings once again stamped their authority in the Indian Premier League as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs. It was a good day at the office for the Super Kings as they excelled in all three facets of the game be it batting, bowling or fielding.
SPORTS
The Independent

Kyle Coetzer excited by strength of Scotland squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Place
Dubai
AFP

Australia's Paine 'devastated' by Pucovski concussion ahead of Ashes

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday it was "shattering" to learn that batting prodigy Will Pucovski had suffered another concussion, with Marcus Harris now favourite to open with David Warner in the first Ashes Test. The 23-year-old, regarded as one of Australia's best prospects, was struck on the head in the nets this week -- believed to be his 10th concussion in a career blighted by injuries and mental health issues. "Shattering when I found out," Paine told SEN sports radio of a player who scored 62 on his Test debut against India in January. "I've spoken to him a bit the last few days, he's improving slowly, I don't think it's as bad as some of the others he's had before.
SPORTS
AFP

T20 Cricket World Cup - six to watch

The seventh T20 World Cup gets underway in Oman and the UAE at the weekend with the world's best players queueing up to take the title and the headlines.  - Tabraiz Shamsi: Protean guard -  South Africa's quest for a first World Cup title has traditionally rested with their batsmen -- this time around it may be Shamsi who is the key.
SPORTS
AFP

Oman, PNG centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman and Papua New Guinea open the Twenty 20 World Cup on Sunday in the unlikely surroundings of Al Amerat where the global showpiece gets underway after being chased out of India by Covid-19. Papua New Guinea are making their T20 World Cup debut.
WORLD
AFP

Afghanistan will stick to daring T20 approach, says skipper Nabi

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said his team will shrug off political and travel turmoil to thrive at the T20 World Cup by remaining true to their philosophy of "daring cricket". Since the return of the Taliban in the country, Afghanistan briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued. Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues placed yet another familiar hurdle in the path of the resilient Afghanistan team. All-rounder Nabi agreed to replace Rashid at the helm and played down the turmoil plaguing the team.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

613K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy