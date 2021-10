In the Animal Crossing Direct, we were treated to a veritable banquet of new features, items, and locations set to come in the free Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0. With new spots such a Brewster's cafe, the Roost, to the return of a host of other familiar faces who will be adding to our island getaway experiences, there's going to be plenty for us to tuck into. The Direct really was packed with so much new content, and if you're anything like us, you're probably still reeling from everything you saw in the showcase. So, if you want a recap, we've put together a roundup of everything you need to know in one place, including the release date and all of the new content that's set to be added with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO