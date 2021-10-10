CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox vs. Rays schedule: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start times for ALDS matchup

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are squaring off in the American League Division Series, with Game 3 set for Sunday in Boston. Tampa took a 1-0 series lead on Thursday, taking the opener at Tropicana Field, but Boston evened things up with a road win on Friday night. The winner of the series will advance to the AL Championship Series, where they’ll play for a chance to win the pennant and represent the league in this fall’s World Series.

