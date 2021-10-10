CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitman – Game of the Year Edition Removed from GOG After Online DRM Outcry

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHitman – Game of the Year Edition has been removed from GOG, after outcry over the DRM-free platform selling the game with online DRM. Eurogamer reported the week of the game’s launch on GOG saw outrage from fans. While story and bonus missions could be played offline, the store page warned users that Escalation missions, Elusive Targets, and user-created Contracts would require an online connection. This is despite GOG being a proudly non-DRM storefront for PC games.

