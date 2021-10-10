Rick Grimes from the Walking Dead is now an available outfit in Fortnite

Over the last few months, rumors have suggested that a second collaboration based on The Walking Dead will be coming to Fortnite. Skins based on Daryl and Michonne came to the game last year, but the rumors suggested that Rick Grimes would also get a skin this year. While Epic Games has not officially announced any new content, the game's website has been updated for this year's Fortnitemares event, and it includes a very obvious hint at Rick's arrival. This year's theme is all about a fortune teller's cards, and one of these cards features a very familiar hat!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO