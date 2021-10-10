CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rick Grimes from the Walking Dead is now an available outfit in Fortnite

By Misael Duran
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of Fortnite’s continued worldwide success, a lot of the biggest companies have worked with Epic Games to bring in some of their top IPs to the game. Costumes based on characters from Marvel, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Halo, God of War, and DC Comics are all available in Fortnite, arguably making it one of the biggest cross-over games ever. What other game allows gamers to play as Thanos shooting guns at Master Chief?

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

We don’t have to wonder if The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be cancelled since we already know that the series ends with this season. While the series hasn’t been a stellar performer in the ratings, it’s still been one of AMC’s top-rated shows. Could the show or the characters return someday? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Watch Now: The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1 Finale "For Blood"

Enemies are out for blood in the final episode this year of The Walking Dead Season 11. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on October 3, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming "For Blood" one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 10, at 9/8c on AMC. In The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1 finale, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) unleash their walker herd to take back Meridian from Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the Reapers. Back home, the Alexandrians fight a zombie flood during a violent storm.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Walking Dead: Sebastian kills Rick in the comics, who will get his storyline?

Bravo to Teo Rapp-Olsson in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. He had hardly any screentime as the new character Sebastian Milton, and I already don’t like this guy. He is a spoiled brat who thinks that he should get special privileges because he is the governor of the Commonwealth’s son, and everyone is beneath him. So, welcome to TWD Family Teo Rapp-Olsson you are doing a great job already.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Walk Like the Dead

With this final season split into three eight-episode chapters, what we have here is a classic setup moment: It’s slow, not much happens, and it tees up something big for the mini-finale that’s ahead. We’ve seen these before, and it’s not a bad episode. But after last week’s nail-biter with Connie in the horror house, and knowing the show is in its final stretch, it’s mostly a disappointing bit of filler — save for the increasing weirdness of the Commonwealth and a surprising plan to take down the Reapers.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead introduces major "little shit" character from the comics

The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead season 11 has just introduced a new character in the form of Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton's son Sebastian, who showrunner Angela Kang has described as a "little shit" and "spoiled". Ripped straight out of the original comics, Teo Rapp-Olsson's character...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fortnite Teases Second The Walking Dead Collaboration

Over the last few months, rumors have suggested that a second collaboration based on The Walking Dead will be coming to Fortnite. Skins based on Daryl and Michonne came to the game last year, but the rumors suggested that Rick Grimes would also get a skin this year. While Epic Games has not officially announced any new content, the game's website has been updated for this year's Fortnitemares event, and it includes a very obvious hint at Rick's arrival. This year's theme is all about a fortune teller's cards, and one of these cards features a very familiar hat!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Amc Tv#The Outfit#Marvel#The Fortnite Shop
altchar.com

Fortnite's Halloween event - new outfits, weapons and short films

We're running out of things to say about the upcoming spookfest that is Halloween, and it's only the first week of October. People are just ready to get the festivities started and the same goes for Fortnite and its returning Fortnitemares event - 2021 edition. Fortnitemares event 2021. Halloween-themed maps...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Nitefair Is A Fan-Made Take On Dead By Daylight

A new Fortnite horror-themed, fan-made mode called Nitefair is basically the live-service game's take on Dead By Daylight, and it's playable now for free for all players. Nitefair includes many of the same mechanics of Behaviour Interactive's popular asymmetrical multiplayer horror game and is out now just in time for Halloween and the weeks-long Fortnite Halloween event.
VIDEO GAMES
FANGORIA

First Walker: THE WALKING DEAD

In the first seconds of The Walking Dead pilot, "Days Gone By", freshly awakened coma patient Rick Grimes and the viewing audience learn the first brutal rule of a world that's been overrun by a zombie apocalypse. Rick is approached by an angelic-looking little girl in a nightie and pink...
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Was Negan Actually Worse Than Rick Grimes?

The Walking Dead (TWD) Season 11 brings a lot about Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith, ((Jeffrey Dean Morgan.) While fans hope for a return of Rick Grimes, (Andrew Lincoln), they might not see him in this arc. However, Negan revisited the time he murdered Maggie’s husband Glenn, (Steven Yuen). Recall, back then Rick had not yet flown off with the mysterious Helicopters. Of course, Maggie hates Negan in Season 11. But was Negan more brutal than Rick?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Premiere: How to Watch Early Now

Here's how to watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 one week before the new season premiere airs October 17 on AMC. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 10, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming "The Beacon" one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC. To Victor (Colman Domingo) go the spoils in the Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, where Strand encounters Will (series newcomer Gus Halper) — a stranger with an unexpected connection to his past — in the fallout of the nuclear zombie apocalypse.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The Legacy of Diversity on ‘The Walking Dead’

In “Acheron: Part I,” the premiere episode of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, a group of survivors on an expedition from Alexandria, Virginia, seek shelter during a dark and stormy night by descending into a Washington Metro station. You can guess how that goes: It’s a zombie show, so enclosed spaces such as pitch-black, subterranean tunnels tend to make for frightening commutes. As chilling as the undead fare evaders that lurk below, though, is a nod to more human horrors, in the form of a flyer from the D.C. Transit Authority that the camera captures lying on the subway platform. “AMERICA DOESN’T TOLERATE RACISM,” the stained and tattered message says. “Stay calm. Together we will prevail.”
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Walking Dead’ Anthology Spinoff Gets Series Order From AMC

AMC has picked up its latest “Walking Dead” spinoff with the anthology “Tales of the Walking Dead.”. “Tales of the Walking Dead” is an episodic anthology series with one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters. Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” will showrun “Tales,” working closely with Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe.
TV SERIES
estnn.com

Fortnite: How To Get Batman Who Laughs Outfit — Release Date & Price

Fortnite’s latest DC Comics collaboration brings the Batman “Who Laughs” cosmetic set. Fortnite and DC Comics have teamed up yet again to bring Battle Royale players another cosmetics outfit. Ahead of DC’s FanDome event set to take place tomorrow, Epic Games has announced the Batman “Who Laughs” Fortnite skin and accompanying items. It’s the latest in a long line of crossovers between Fortnite and other Batman characters, including The Joker, Posion Ivy, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is The Hinokami Chronicles a good substitute for the Demon Slayer anime?

It’s not uncommon for a video game adapted from an anime to be, at its core, an interactive re-telling of the series’ story. In this way, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles follows in the footsteps of games like Dragon Ball Z: Karakot, the Pirate Warriors franchise, or the Attack on Titan games. However, the story mode of The Hinokami Chronicles does a particularly good job re-telling the anime’s story, even going so far as to replicate the series’ lauded art style. Still, whether it’s a good substitute for the anime is another matter.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy