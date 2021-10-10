Rick Grimes from the Walking Dead is now an available outfit in Fortnite
Because of Fortnite’s continued worldwide success, a lot of the biggest companies have worked with Epic Games to bring in some of their top IPs to the game. Costumes based on characters from Marvel, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Halo, God of War, and DC Comics are all available in Fortnite, arguably making it one of the biggest cross-over games ever. What other game allows gamers to play as Thanos shooting guns at Master Chief?www.gamepur.com
