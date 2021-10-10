CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out with shoulder injury for Pittsburgh Steelers

By Will Backus
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the remainder of the Steelers’ game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced. Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter, with an initial designation of questionable to return. Smith-Schuster took a hard hit from Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson after taking a handoff from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a jet sweep. It looked as if Jackson’s helmet glanced off of Smith-Schuster’s right shoulder as he lowered his head to make the tackle.

