JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out with shoulder injury for Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the remainder of the Steelers’ game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced. Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter, with an initial designation of questionable to return. Smith-Schuster took a hard hit from Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson after taking a handoff from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a jet sweep. It looked as if Jackson’s helmet glanced off of Smith-Schuster’s right shoulder as he lowered his head to make the tackle.247sports.com
Comments / 0