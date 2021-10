A little later in the week than we usually get to this, but it’s time to take a look back at the history between the Minnesota Vikings and their opponent for this week. On Sunday, the purple will suit up for the first of their six NFC North matchups of the season as they play host to the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, and at the risk of sounding disrespectful, the Lions have given the Vikings plenty of opportunities to “get right” over the course of their history. We’ll be hoping for something similar on Sunday afternoon.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO