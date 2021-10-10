Joe Mixon Scores Late Fourth Quarter Touchdown, Bengals Tied With Packers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were down, but they aren't out. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon.

Burrow found Tee Higgins for the 2-point conversion. The Bengals and the Packers are tied 22-22 late in the fourth quarter. Watch both plays below.

