Joe Mixon Scores Late Fourth Quarter Touchdown, Bengals Tied With Packers

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were down, but they aren't out. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon.

Burrow found Tee Higgins for the 2-point conversion. The Bengals and the Packers are tied 22-22 late in the fourth quarter. Watch both plays below.

AllBengals

AllBengals

