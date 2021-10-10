CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget Rovers, Hookie Unveils Tardigrade, the World’s First Moon Motorcycle Concept

Cover picture for the articleRussia-based industrial designer Andrew Fabishevskiy came up with a two-wheeled lunar rover in 2020, or motorcycle if you will, and now, Hookie Co. has made it a reality. It’s based around an all-electric CAKE (Swedish electric bike company) drivetrain, was built in Dresden, Germany, and can be seen at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles through March, 2022. Making the actual bike took 9-months from start to finish, with backing from Puraglobe Syntainics. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

