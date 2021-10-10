Forget Rovers, Hookie Unveils Tardigrade, the World’s First Moon Motorcycle Concept

This is an early production model as well. 1963 was an incredible year for the American automotive industry, especially for the sports car market. The Corvette had first debuted ten years prior and had used that time to build a reputation for dominating the autocross track. Because of this wise use of time, the Vette' was essentially untouchable. Until the creation of the Shelby Cobra. Designed to destroy the top dog Vettes of the SCCA, the Cobra brought out the best of Shelby's creative engineering. Sporting big V8s lightweight chassis and that classic British roadster turned American road warrior style turned the car into an instant icon.

BUYING CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO