Gary Coleman Charged With Punching 66-Year-Old Woman On CTA Green Line

CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in an attack on the CTA L platform that sent a woman tumbling onto the tracks.

It happened on Friday night near the Cermak green line station. Police say Gary Coleman, 32, punched a 66-year-old woman several times in the face.

She fell onto the tracks and was rescued and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Coleman is facing several aggravated battery charges.

Mykell L
5d ago

The Gary Coleman from Different Strokes has been dead since 2010... Just terrible news reporting to try get click bait by using that headline...

Gandra Coleman
5d ago

Gary Coleman has severe mental issues. Someone slipped a drug in his drink years ago and he has been suffering from severe mental issues from that point on. He is genuinely a good person and was ways a respectful young man. He just recently got out the mental institution where he was released to early. He needs to be in a long term mental facility until he can fully recover mentally or at least be stabilized🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. My prayers go out to the victim and her family.

Gandra Coleman
5d ago

Kenneth, Gary suffers from severe mental issues. He needs to be placed in a mental institution until he is stabilized. He also needs counseling. My brother was killed in a car accident when they were children. After my brother passed away I tried everything I could to convince their mom to let them live with me until they finish school, because of the environment she was raising them in, but she refused. I know I can't save everyone, but to know that thing would turn out this way is heartbreaking.... I will continue to pray for the victim and her family and hope that God will touch the right person heart and get him the proper help that he needs.

