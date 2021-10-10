CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 26-17 Loss to Rams

Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleUnable to hold a slim four point halftime lead on Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks fell to 2-3 on the season with a disappointing 26-17 loss to the Rams at Lumen Field, losing star quarterback Russell Wilson for at least four weeks in the process. Recapping a difficult evening for...

hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Posts Message For Him After Surgery

At this point, most football fans have seen a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mangled finger. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson hit his hand on defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The quarterback reportedly tore a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Russell Wilson
Tacoma News Tribune

For Pete Carroll, the idea of bringing back Richard Sherman to Seahawks was complicated

Richard Sherman didn’t sign back with the Seahawks. He was never going to. Not now. The 33-year-old former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback and charter member of their famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary signed with the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. “Not as nerve-wracking to do it in year 11,...
NFL
Field Gulls

Ken Norton Jr and the destruction of something good

Without editorializing, below are a series of tweets intended to illustrate just how bad the Seattle Seahawks defense has been. As John Gilbert pointed out this week, the Seahawks’ offense has been a top ten unit through three games. The sad fact of the matter is this: Seattle may have really found an outstanding coordinator in Shane Waldron, but at this point we really have no idea, and it isn’t for lack of sample size. Rather, Waldron has spent the last two weeks calling plays with his back against the wall, knowing full well that if the offense doesn’t score, they are going to lose. And even if they do score, they still might lose. This is not sustainable football; a team cannot win games consistently with a defense that has looked like this for the last six quarters of play:
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Add Quarterback For Sunday Night’s Game

The Seattle Seahawks will head into tomorrow’s Sunday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers without superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. In response to this absence, the Seahawks made a notable quarterback move on Saturday evening. According to Seattle insider Bob Condotta, the team has elevated former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton...
NFL
#Seahawks#American Football#Dk Metcalf Overall Grade#Passing 89
pff.com

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle Seahawks 17

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 26-17 Thursday night. The Rams improve to 4-1 and are settled into second place in the NFC West. In a game that featured finger injuries to both starting quarterbacks, it shouldn't be surprising that both passing games struggled at Lumen Field. Rankings...
NFL
KOMO News

What they said- Seahawks react to 26-17 loss to Rams

The Seahawks lost a tough game to the L.A. Rams that exposes some potentially huge problems for the rest of the season. In their own words, here's what some of the Seahawks stars and coaches had to say after a game where the Hawks lost their starting quarterback and the game after giving up a massive amount of yards to the Rams offense.
NFL
FOX40

Stafford, Rams beat Seahawks 26-17; Wilson injures finger

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Stafford was able to manage the discomfort with the finger on his throwing hand and pick apart the Seattle Seahawks’ beleaguered defense. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson was left as a spectator. His own finger injury was too severe for the Seattle’s star quarterback to continue against the division rival. “It was just […]
NFL
Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Football
Sports
chatsports.com

Seahawks lose Russell Wilson, lose another home game to Rams 26-17

Russell Wilson, known for never getting injured, suffered a bad middle finger dislocation courtesy of Aaron Donald. The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) offense wasted too many 1st half opportunities and the defense was a waste of time in the 2nd half, as the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) came into Lumen Field and came out the winners once again. A 26-17 victory after the Seahawks held a 7-3 halftime lead that should’ve been bigger.
NFL
chatsports.com

Winners and Losers from Rams 26 Seahawks 17

I have no idea why I’m not pissed off right now. If you were in my presence last weekend you’ll find I was more pissed during an eventual win over the San Francisco 49ers than I was for a potentially devastating home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which Russell Wilson may finally miss playing time with that finger injury.
NFL
USA Today

Rams look to rebound from first loss facing rival Seahawks

LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-1) at SEATTLE (2-2) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, Fox/NFL Network. OPENING LINE: Rams by 1 1-2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 2-2; Seahawks 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 25-22. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Cardinals 37-20; Seahawks beat 49ers 28-21. RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10),...
NFL
NBC Sports

Thursday Night Football: Matthew Stafford throws for 365 yards as Rams top Seahawks 26-17

It was a bad night for fingers, a bad night for kickers, and it proved to be a bad night for the Seahawks. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford injured his right index finger at the end of the first half. He never left the game. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dislocated his right middle finger in the third quarter when his hand connected with the right hand of Aaron Donald on his follow through of a long incompletion to Tyler Lockett. Wilson had to leave the game, and Geno Smith replaced him.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Double the pain: Wilson injured in Seahawks’ 26-17 loss to the Rams

SEATTLE — One sight was so unfamiliarly uncomfortable it was hard to process — Seattle’s uber-durable quarterback Russell Wilson standing on the sideline with an injured middle finger on his right hand, unable to play. Another was distressingly familiar — a defense that after a few bright moments early was...
NFL
Portland Tribune

Thursday, Oct. 7: Rams 26, Seahawks 17

NFL: Seattle loses at home to Los Angeles as Russell Wilson exits with finger injury.Big picture: The Seahawks fought after falling behind and losing Russell Wilson to a finger injury in the third quarter, but Matthew Stafford and the Rams produced a key fourth-quarter drive to shift momentum back to Los Angeles. Seattle is 2-3 and now has a question at quarterback, though Geno Smith played very well after Wilson's injury. Wilson, in his 10th season, has never missed a start. He will have nine days off before a Sunday night game at Pittsburgh. … The Rams bounced back from...
NFL

