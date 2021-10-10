Wichita Woman Arrested in Connection to Child’s Death

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 27-year old Wichita woman on charges of felony murder and child abuse. Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, officers went to a home in the 800 block of South Mission on a report of an infant not breathing. Officers found 1-year old Myonna Townley in critical condition, with what officials described as “trauma on her body.” She was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but died from her injuries.