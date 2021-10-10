CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chernobylite Review

By Gareth Brierley
thexboxhub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday 26th April 1986, an event happened that would change a small town in the Ukraine forever; creating the deepest of impacts on the rest of the world. That town was Pripyat and on that day reactor number 4 in the Chernobyl nuclear power station exploded, releasing harmful radiation across the area and eventually the world. It’s the worst nuclear disaster in history, but it’s something that games have been fascinated by. The STALKER series is based on a fictional sci-fi version of events. Call of Duty has one of it’s finest levels ever based on the town. Now we have Chernobylite – a game where fact meets fiction as a gripping tale that will chill your bones is pushed out.

www.thexboxhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
bit-tech.net

Sable Review

Cards on the table, I bounced off Sable harder than an airsoft ball off the side of a tank. Shedworks' placid exploration game is undeniably beautiful and demonstrates both talent and passion from its creators, but I found its mechanical design lacking and its general structure antithetical to my tastes. While I intermittently enjoyed pootling about its desert landscape, and there are undoubtedly moments of vision within its world, I also couldn't shake the sense that beneath the wonderful art is a game I've played a dozen times before.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Slumber review

Think of Slumber as the Audible or Spotify of the sleep world and you're a long way to understand what the app is about. It is, undeniably, a simple idea, but it is really well executed, and the content is so rich and varied that it will exceed your expectations.
CELL PHONES
Destructoid

Review: Eastward

From its outset, Eastward is soaked in style. It’s very clearly paying homage to a host of video games past, with its EarthBound and The Legend of Zelda nostalgia worn most prominently on its sleeve. Eastward is a game where even routine animations have a clear degree of craft put into them, and high moments dot the story, always ready to whisk you to a new side activity or little slice of life.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Unsighted Review

I don't quite remember when I first laid eyes Unsighted, but upon seeing its artstyle alone, I was immediately eager to check it out. A slick pixel-art presentation with a sci-fi dystopian aesthetic piqued my interest, and learning it was an exploration-focused action RPG was icing on the cake. Unsighted...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Chernobylite Review#Nar
filmpulse.net

DETENTION Review

Video game adaptations are often a precarious prospect when it comes to transitioning to the big screen; studios can’t seem to get the transition right, either losing sight of – or perhaps just not recognizing – what makes the game so successful in the first place. Unfortunately, this sentiment holds true for John Hsu’s Detention, a fairly straightforward adaptation of the popular indie game of the same name.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Deathloop Review

Looking for new ways to play the FPS genre aside from large scale PVP and linear single player stories is genuinely hard nowadays, with the major competitors in the genre being mostly centered around a PVP online-only experience. With the formula being so tired out, the reveal of Deathloop was met with incredible excitement; a new FPS with a few twists to shake up gameplay. What we were greeted with was not only one of the most interesting roguelike experiences in modern titles, but an incredibly refined shooter that mastered gameplay elements presented in the developer’s previous titles and improved upon them all. Deathloop is nothing short of some of the most insane fun you can have in a story based FPS, while still retaining multiplayer elements for those that are more competitively inclined.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Reflectly review

At its heart, Reflectly is a simple digital diary, but it goes further than this. If nothing else, it's extremely interesting to look back over previous journal entries and track your mood over time, but the app does feel like a very helpful support tool for mental wellbeing. 30-second review.
CELL PHONES
gamecritics.com

Teacup Review

Why Did The Frog Cross The Road? To Get Tea Leaves. HIGH Beautiful watercolor graphics and a relaxing atmosphere. LOW Having four quests at the same time can get slightly confusing. WTF The people of Little Pond can be annoying at times. Ideally, teatime is one of those quiet moments...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
TechRadar

Pzizz review

The Dreamscape offered by Pzizz are astonishingly effective. Their immersive nature draws you in so you cannot help but start to feel more relaxed and then gently slip into a sleep. The science-based approach has really paid off. The results speak for themselves, and Pzizz is an app that really not quite like anything else,
CELL PHONES
Santafe New Mexican.com

Review: 'Biomass'

A masked whistleblower posts video online of human experimentation in a lab deep in the New Mexico desert. Then he disappears. Two bloggers and their friend, an intrepid television news reporter, set out to find him, accompanied by the reporter’s cameraman. In an underground facility, they run into zombified scientists infected with a pathogen that makes them spew blood and attempt to eat the protagonists’ faces. The foursome must fight for their lives while trying to find out what happened and find the whistleblower.
MOVIES
thexboxhub.com

SkateBIRD Review

Skateboarding games have a certain pedigree to live up to. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater has cemented itself as a staple in this genre, pumping out game after game to set the benchmark.. EA also has its name in the hat with its Skate games; I know we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief knowing that they’re actually making Skate 4. However, there now seems to be a new kid on the block, Glass Bottom Games’ new title, SkateBIRD. Will it be the new benchmark for skateboarding games? Or will it fly itself into a closed window, crumpling onto the floor in a shower of feathers?
VIDEO GAMES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Luzzu’

Luzzu is a heartfelt film more comparable to a documentary; a Docudrama. Jesmark (Jesmark Scicluna) is a hardworking Maltese fisherman faced with an agonizing choice when it comes to career and family. He comes from a familial culture passed down by generations of Maltese residents who handcraft boats and fish off the local shores. These handcrafted boats are called Luzzu’s. A Luzzu is a traditional, multicolored wooden fishing boat often painted three bright colors of Blues, Yellows, and Reds. Jesmark has been handed down his leaky Luzzu from his father and grandfather which is in need of desperate repair. He hopes to live as they did and make a meager living at sea for his wife and newborn son. However, there’s a mounting economic strain affecting Malta and its fishing industry all while Jesmark scrambles to acquire money to take care of his wife Denise (Michela Farrugia) and slow developing newborn son, Aiden.
MOVIES
thexboxhub.com

Huge free Legendary Edition expansion detailed and dated for Space Crew

It started with the humble Bomber Crew before Curve Digital and Runner Duck went intergalactic with Space Crew. Now though it’s time to become a legend of the galactic universe with a huge free expansion pushing Space Crew into Legendary Edition proportions. Coming to Space Crew on October 21st 2021...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Nexomon Review

When Nexomon: Extinction landed on consoles in 2020, I didn’t expect it to be such a breath of fresh air. Despite following a well-trodden monster-catching path, one dominated by Pokémon, developers VEWO Interactive ensured their take on this formula is an experience which is well worth a look. Before Extinction however, came the original Nexomon and, in a strange turn of events, that’s now been released on console too. Given the unfortunate position of Nexomon rocking up after such a great instalment, can it really live up to the high standards set by its own sequel?
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Review

Where to begin with Diablo II? Should we start at the very beginning? Should I mention that this game first saw the light of day way back in the year 2000, when the world was just recovering from Y2K hysteria? Perhaps it needs mentioning that it had a long and storied history back on the old PC platform, and that it still has a huge amount of fans even today? Or should I begin with its release onto the latest and greatest generation of home consoles, Series X|S and PS5? After careful consideration of about two seconds, I think the logical place to begin would be with the newly remastered version of the Classic game – Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Namecheap review

Namecheap is a skillful US-based web hosting provider offering a fine variety of feature-full hosting packages you can pick up on the cheap. All of them come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can try everything out without worrying about a thing. Namecheap deals. Launched in 2000, Namecheap...
TECHNOLOGY
thexboxhub.com

Ember: Console Edition Review

I often think of all the RPG characters I’ve created over time. What’s happened to all those characters I’ve named, styled, and leveled up to the max? Are they lost in a sort of gaming heaven waiting for me to join them? But that said, whilst the amount of fighter builds I’ve created is beyond comprehension, I’ve rarely bothered for the life of a mage. In Ember: Console Edition though, the choice isn’t as varied or as complicated as many other games from the genre, and that means we need not worry about the fate of our creations. We do however have to be concerned about the strange adventures that lay in wait.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Xbox Exclusive: Perfect Dark in the Works by Crystal Dynamics

In September, Santa Monica-based game development company The Initiative announced that it would partner with studio Crystal Dynamics to create the upcoming Perfect Dark title, which will be released as an Xbox Exclusive. In a Twitter thread about the partnership, The Initiative shared that though the project was still early in development, both teams were excited for the upcoming collaboration. Perfect Dark will be the first game published under The Initiative’s name.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Apsulov: End of Gods Review

The great thing about playing games is that you sometimes learn things – as well as just going around virtually killing. There are certain games which encourage you to go out and educate yourself more; whether that be about a new subject or time in history you have been playing through. Since God of War and through to Assasins Creed Valhalla I feel like I’ve had a crash course in all things Norse, understanding the real world they lived in and their wonderful mythology. In Apsulov: End of Gods we are once again introduced to the wonder of the Norse gods and magic, but this time with a very unique perspective. You see, the game is set in the future, but the myths live on and affect the world in a very bad way. By Thor’s hammer, I will try to tell you why.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Residual Review

HIGH A solid gathering and crafting experience. LOW It’s hard to decipher the graphics at times. Residual is a 2D pixel-based survival crafting title. After crash-landing on a strange planet, the player is tasked with exploring, looking for resources to craft and construct new things (the usual axe, fishing rod, etc.) and finding food to survive. The overall experience is nonviolent, as there is no fighting or any guns involved.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy