Chernobylite Review

The great thing about playing games is that you sometimes learn things – as well as just going around virtually killing. There are certain games which encourage you to go out and educate yourself more; whether that be about a new subject or time in history you have been playing through. Since God of War and through to Assasins Creed Valhalla I feel like I’ve had a crash course in all things Norse, understanding the real world they lived in and their wonderful mythology. In Apsulov: End of Gods we are once again introduced to the wonder of the Norse gods and magic, but this time with a very unique perspective. You see, the game is set in the future, but the myths live on and affect the world in a very bad way. By Thor’s hammer, I will try to tell you why.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO