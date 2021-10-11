CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

1 woman, 1 teenager shot outside a Lexington home, police say. Suspect flees scene

By Jeremy Chisenhall
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lexington shooting suspect fled Sunday after wounding a woman and a teenager outside a home, according to Lexington police. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Endon Drive, according to police. The woman was believed to have “critical” injuries, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Both victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, Van Brackel said.

