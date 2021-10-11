1 woman, 1 teenager shot outside a Lexington home, police say. Suspect flees scene
A Lexington shooting suspect fled Sunday after wounding a woman and a teenager outside a home, according to Lexington police. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Endon Drive, according to police. The woman was believed to have “critical” injuries, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Both victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, Van Brackel said.www.kentucky.com
