Texas A&M trolls Nick Saban’s golf comments after defeating Alabama

By Stephen M. Smith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M is trolling Alabama head coach Nick Saban. In the summer, Jimbo Fisher told Texas A&M fans he would beat Alabama while Saban is there. When he heard Fisher’s statement during an event in Mobile, Ala., Saban’s response was about golf. It looks as though Fisher, his players, and the Aggie fan base took his comments to heart. Kyle Field was insane last week, and the 12th Man helped Fisher become the first former Saban assistant to defeat him. After earning a 41-38 win over the Tide, Texas A&M trolled Saban’s golf comment on Twitter.

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
