Texas A&M trolls Nick Saban’s golf comments after defeating Alabama

Texas A&M is trolling Alabama head coach Nick Saban. In the summer, Jimbo Fisher told Texas A&M fans he would beat Alabama while Saban is there. When he heard Fisher’s statement during an event in Mobile, Ala., Saban’s response was about golf. It looks as though Fisher, his players, and the Aggie fan base took his comments to heart. Kyle Field was insane last week, and the 12th Man helped Fisher become the first former Saban assistant to defeat him. After earning a 41-38 win over the Tide, Texas A&M trolled Saban’s golf comment on Twitter.