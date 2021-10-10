Bitcoin Long Term Holder Supply Shock Hits New High, Signaling New Trajectory For BTC Bulls

Multiple reports corroborate that the SEC could approve a Bitcoin Futures Exchange-Traded Fund next week and the regulator is reportedly no longer opposed to these products. These reports – of course among other factors, are currently breeding huge positive price changes for Bitcoin. They are solidifying the claims by the BTC price stock-to-flow model, whose creator, a pseudo-anonymous bitcoin analyst called PlanB, and British cryptographer Adam Back opined that Bitcoin would attain a $100,000 price by year-end. Anthony Pompliano, not basing his prediction on ETFs just like these two do not, also says Bitcoin could attain that price mark this year.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO