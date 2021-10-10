CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Long Term Holder Supply Shock Hits New High, Signaling New Trajectory For BTC Bulls

By Olivia Brooke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober, the 4th quarter of the year, is giving Bitcoiners multiple reasons to stay bullish. To start with, Bitcoin bulls seem to be leaving no room for delay as they have began to warm up immediately after the new month hit. The bulls are already attempting $60,000 as analysts noted, after successfully correcting September’s losses. At a press time price of $55,182, Bitcoin is well-positioned to retest its $64k all-time high.

