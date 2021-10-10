CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

After Win over Arkansas, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Strengthens His Position Among Top Heisman Contenders

By Meet the RW Team
therebelwalk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. — It is safe to say Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s name is right where it should be — at the top of the Heisman conversation. The junior led the Rebels to a 52-51 win over then-No. 13 Arkansas Saturday and he was impressive in doing it. At the risk of distributing rat poison, here are five reasons Corral should be considered for college football’s highest honor.

