Neurologist revels in the personal touch to treat multiple sclerosis and autoimmune conditions

At the age of nine, Dr. Elena Grebenciucova got into trouble for taking one of her aunt’s textbooks on clinical medicine as she pursued her fascination with the human body. Now, she serves as an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, with a specialization in neuroimmunology and multiple sclerosis. She splits her time between clinical duties and scientific research, in addition to being a wife, mother, artist and chef.