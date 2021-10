Valtteri Bottas drove “one his best ever races” to win the Turkish Grand Prix by over 14 seconds from Max Verstappen.The Finn led from the start and after a brief squabble for the lead with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, saw the rest of the afternoon out comfortably in Mercedes machinery that was simply faster than Red Bull around Istanbul Park.Lewis Hamilton was left seething over the team radio to race engineer Peter Bonnington after a late stop for fresh intermediate tyres saw him lose positions to Leclerc and Sergio Perez, with the seven-time world champion ultimately coming home in fifth.Max Verstappen...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO