NFL

Steelers ILB Devin Bush Out for Rest of Game vs. Broncos with Leg Injury

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr. left his team’s game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a left leg injury. Bush was injured in the second half of the game. He has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game after initially being announced as “questionable” upon his exit. Bush was replaced by Robert Spillane in the team’s base defense. Bush had one sack and two quarterback hits before he left the game.

Steelers Depot

Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Broncos

The offense showed serious life in the run game and through the air, the defense did just enough early on to hold on late, and a number of key players came through in the clutch, making plays to help the Steelers pull off a 27-19 win at Heinz Field Sunday afternoon over the Denver Broncos, improving to 2-3 on the season.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Takeaways: Steelers Offensive Line Beginning to Build Something

The Steelers came away from Sunday with a much-needed win in what was nearly a must-win game for the Steelers. If there was any hope of a playoff push, a win needed to come in Week 5, and luckily for the Steelers, they answered the call. However, there were reasons they won that game, and more importantly, they were not fluky, either.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Cameron Sutton, Devin Bush full practice participants for Steelers

Cornerback Cameron Sutton and inside linebacker Devin Bush were full practice participants Wednesday, providing optimism each will be able to play this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sutton and Bush have groin injuries. Sutton did not play in this past Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos, and Bush did not...
NFL
#American Football#Steelers Ilb Devin Bush#The Denver Broncos
steelersnow.com

Tomlin: Steelers Stretch of Groin Injuries Not a Concern ‘at this Juncture

PITTSBURGH — Inside linebacker Devin Bush is the latest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to suffer a soft tissue injury that’s kept him from full participation this season. At least, maybe he is. Bush, who left Sunday’s Steelers win over the Denver Broncos with a groin issue, was also out...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Posts Message For Him After Surgery

At this point, most football fans have seen a picture of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s mangled finger. During the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson hit his hand on defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The quarterback reportedly tore a tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand.
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Mourn Death of Rayme Olsavsky, Wife of ILB Coach Jerry Olsavsky

Rayme Olsavsky, the wife of Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavaksy, died on Friday morning, the team announced. Jerry Olsavsky has been absent from the open portions of practice this week. The team released a statement on her death:. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL

