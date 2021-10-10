Steelers ILB Devin Bush Out for Rest of Game vs. Broncos with Leg Injury

PITTSBURGH — Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr. left his team’s game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday with a left leg injury. Bush was injured in the second half of the game. He has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game after initially being announced as “questionable” upon his exit. Bush was replaced by Robert Spillane in the team’s base defense. Bush had one sack and two quarterback hits before he left the game.