The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos will kick off at 1 p.m. on FOX, but out-of-town fans will largely be out of luck when it coms to being able to tune in. The game will be broadcast locally on WPGH-TV Channel 53 in Pittsburgh, as well as FOX affiliates in Johnstown, Erie and through most of West Virginia. Stations that usually carry Broncos games through most of the mountain west will also do so.

