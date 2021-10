A relatively noncompetitive 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday sent the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 1-3 record and the kind of slow start that the team has not been accustomed to during Ben Roethlisberger's long tenure as the starting quarterback. But Pittsburgh might be the worst team in the AFC North this season, and questions linger about Roethlisberger's future beyond this season considering his poor production despite the Steelers' decent talent level at the skill positions with players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris.

