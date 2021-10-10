CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Letter to the editor: Vote Johanna Kugler to the board of education

By Emily Mulica Dillon
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohanna Kugler is great for our community and for our kids. She brought her experience and insight to the Summit School District Board of Education when appointed last summer, and she gets my vote for the upcoming term. With a master’s in administrative leadership and policies studies with an emphasis in early childhood education, she brings knowledge and expertise both in the classroom and administratively. As a Summit County resident of 14 years who has three children in the district, Kugler knows our schools and community.

www.summitdaily.com

