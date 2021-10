ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Parkway rangers are investigating after a vehicle plunged off an overlook near Asheville on Thursday afternoon. Rangers said the vehicle went down about 50 feet at the Haw Creek Valley Overlook, but, remarkably, the driver was not hurt. Firefighters did have to be lowered to get her back up the steep embankment.

