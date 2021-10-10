LNG Vaporizers Market By Type (Static, Mobile) and By End Use (Industrial, Commercial, Agriculture) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The link between the insurance company and a bank that intends at offering insurance products or benefits to the customers of the bank is called bancassurance. The bank staff becomes the point of sale or point of contact for the customers in this partnership. The bank staff is counseled and supported by the insurance company by giving the complete product information, sales training and marketing campaigns. After the complete transaction is done the bank and the insurance company split the commission so obtained. Insurance policies that are sold by the banks are processed and further administered by the insurance company itself. This partnership can prove to be profitable for both sides. The banks can make additional revenue by promoting and selling the insurances, on the other hand, the insurance companies expand their customer base without expanding their sales team or paying extra commissions to the brokers or agents. This partnership has proved as an effective distribution channel in many countries.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO