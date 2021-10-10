Ethan Thomason recaps BYU unofficial visit
Ethan Thomason picked up his newest scholarship offer from BYU last week and wasted no time in getting back to Provo to check out the Cougars in action. The three-star offensive lineman from Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain made it to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday to see BYU take on Boise State and although the Cougars failed to remain unbeaten on the season, Thomason left the grounds with a great impression of the program.247sports.com
