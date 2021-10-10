CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Big Road Favorite at Syracuse on Friday Night

By Brad Senkiw
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rfs9P_0cN7keLK00

Clemson is listed as a 12.5-point favorite on SI Sportsbook on Sunday heading into Friday's 7 p.m. showdown with the Syracuse Orange.

Clemson has yet to cover the spread in a game this season.

Syracuse has only failed to beat the oddsmakers' number just once this year. Yet, just like when the Tigers went to NC State last month, the road team is another big favorite.

Clemson (3-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) opened -12.5 on SI Sportsbook on Sunday heading into Friday's 7 p.m. showdown with the Orange, but it was quickly bet up to -13. The Tigers had Saturday off to heal numerous injuries and work on improving its ailing offense.

Syracuse, meanwhile, took Wake Forest, a 6.5-point favorite, to the brink at home, but the Demon Deacons squeaked out a 40-37 victory in overtime on Saturday. The Orange (3-3, 0-2) haven't been favored over an FBS team yet this season, but all five of those spreads have been under a touchdown.

Tigers Will Be Judged On How They 'Finish' Season

Despite the early season struggles, Dabo Swinney says this Clemson team will be judged for how they finish the season, not the 3-2 start.

Swinney Believes Tigers 'Got Better'; Updates Injuries

Saturday will represent just the 10th meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the ninth in regular season play.

Did Clemson Offense Find Identity with Run Game?

Identity has remained a bit of a mystery for the Clemson offense through the first five games of the 2021 season, but Jordan McFadden believes they found something with over 200 rushing yards against Boston College.

The Tigers were favored by 14.5 against Boston College on Oct. 2 and held on for a 19-13 win, with the Eagles knocking on the door late in the game. The week before that, the Wolfpack beat Clemson outright in overtime as a 10.5-point underdog. The Tigers also fell short of covering a three-touchdown spread against Georgia Tech in an ugly 14-8 in Week 3.

Clemson has had its issues with the Orange in years past. The Tigers have only covered two of the last seven meetings, and three of those games were decided by 10 points or less.

Syracuse pulled off a shocker in the same building as Friday's game in 2017. That Clemson squad rebounded to be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. This year, the Tigers will take any kind of win to stay in the hunt for the ACC title with odds stacked against them this time around.

The total points scored for the game opened at 45.5. Only Clemson's overtime game against NC State has gone over the total this season. Syracuse is 3-3 on over/unders.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject.

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse

After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Friday will represent just the 10th meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time...
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Syracuse

After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. CLEMSON/SYRACUSE SERIES HISTORY:. - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 7-2 - HOME: Clemson...
Halftime Analysis: Clemson-Syracuse

After taking a 14-7 lead into halftime at Syracuse, the Tigers are on their way to picking up their 32nd win. Here are our thoughts on how the Tigers fared in the first half. Clemson is 31-25-5 all-time in games played on Friday. Friday games were are far more common occurrence in the early decades of Clemson football, as the Tigers played 48 of their 61 all-time Friday games to date in their first 60 years of existence.
Syracuse Offensive Line Must Improve

Syracuse was one of the worst team's in the country last season when it comes to protecting the quarterback and head coach Dino Babers is adamant about the Orange being better up front in 2021. Only two teams in the entire country gave up more sacks than Syracuse in 2020.
Gameday Thread: Clemson at Syracuse

Follow along with the action, as the Clemson Tigers travel to New York to take on the Syracuse Orange. Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Despite Offensive Struggles, Syracuse HC Dino Babers Says That's 'Still Clemson Over There'

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers previews the Orange's upcoming ACC matchup with the Clemson Tigers, scheduled for Friday night at 7 pm inside the Carrier Dome. Syracuse will welcome Clemson to the Carrier Dome on Friday night with the Orange looking to become the only team in the country with more than one regular-season win over the Tigers in the past five years.
Tigers Miss On Top Tight End Target

Back up the ROY Bus the Tigers are Being Disrespected

Swinney Believes Tigers 'Got Better'; Updates Injuries

Saturday will represent just the 10th meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the ninth in regular season play. After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Did Clemson Offense Find Identity with Run Game?

Identity has remained a bit of a mystery for the Clemson offense through the first five games of the 2021 season, but Jordan McFadden believes they found something with over 200 rushing yards against Boston College. Identity is everything in college football. A team, more importantly, a side of the...
5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into Syracuse Week

Following a week to rest and watch this wild and crazy college football season, the Clemson Tigers hit the road for a 7 p.m. showdown Friday with the Syracuse Orange. Following a week of rest, little news, same old topics and watching everybody else play in this wild and crazy college football season, it's time to get back at it.
The Biggest Game Left

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always preached the phrase, "The biggest game is the next one." Which is absolutely true. For the last six years, every game has had not only ACC Championship implications, but national championship implications. That is not true this season. Not the fact that the...
Evolution of College Football: Dabo Swinney, Clemson Culture and the Transfer Portal

With the landscape of college football rapidly changing, college football programs across the country have decided to embrace the idea of recruiting the transfer portal. Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, three of the four most successful teams in the College Football Playoff era, have all chosen, at times, to use the portal to their advantage. The other most successful program of this era, Clemson, has yet to add a transfer to the roster since the advent of the portal.
