College Sports

Jalen Berger dismissed by Badgers

By Kyle Jones
fox47.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Badgers have dismissed redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger from the program, head coach Paul Chryst announced Sunday. No reason has been given for Berger’s dismissal. Berger appeared in seven games throughout his time with the Badgers.

fox47.com

COLLEGE SPORTS
WISCONSIN STATE
WISCONSIN STATE
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE SPORTS
#American Football
OHIO STATE
COLLEGE SPORTS
OKLAHOMA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
CLEMSON, SC
TEXAS STATE
