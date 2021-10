MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota ranks right in the middle of the pack when it comes to the safest states during the pandemic, according to a new study. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths, along with the percentage of the state’s population that is vaccinated. Minnesota ranked as the 26th safest state, sandwiched between fellow Midwestern states Kansas and South Dakota. Connecticut has been the safest state, according to WalletHub, while Idaho is the least safe (though the study notes that Idaho’s reporting of vaccine data is different than...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO