Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 SebastianStrong Foundation Discovery Science Award
These instructions are for VU investigators. VUMC investigators should visit the OOR funding opportunity site. Vanderbilt University can select two candidates for the 2022 SebastianStrong Foundation Discovery Science Award. The SebastianStrong Foundation is committed to raising awareness about and finding less toxic cures for pediatric cancers. SebastianStrong funds cutting-edge, peer-reviewed pediatric research projects in early stages. The foundation believes in supporting bold ideas that use innovative methodologies and out-of-the-box approaches in the quest for less toxic cures.news.vanderbilt.edu
