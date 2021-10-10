CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Limited Submission Opportunity: 2022 SebastianStrong Foundation Discovery Science Award

By Vanderbilt Communications and Marketing
Vanderbilt University News
 7 days ago

These instructions are for VU investigators. VUMC investigators should visit the OOR funding opportunity site. Vanderbilt University can select two candidates for the 2022 SebastianStrong Foundation Discovery Science Award. The SebastianStrong Foundation is committed to raising awareness about and finding less toxic cures for pediatric cancers. SebastianStrong funds cutting-edge, peer-reviewed pediatric research projects in early stages. The foundation believes in supporting bold ideas that use innovative methodologies and out-of-the-box approaches in the quest for less toxic cures.

news.vanderbilt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Science, technology leader named chair of Health First Foundation board

Flagstaff AZ (October 4, 2021) – Deirdre R. Meldrum, a visionary innovator in science and technology, is the new chair of the Health First Foundation Northern Arizona board of directors. She accepted the position after serving as vice chair since the foundation’s establishment in 2016. Distinguished Professor of Biosignatures Discovery at Arizona State University, Meldrum... The post Science, technology leader named chair of Health First Foundation board appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
uconn.edu

OVPR Awards CARIC Award to Pharmaceutical Science Project

Associate professor of medicinal chemistry Marcy Balunas received the 2021 CARIC award. The UConn Office of the Vice President for Research has awarded the 2021 Convergence Awards for Research in Interdisciplinary Centers (CARIC) to associate professor of medicinal chemistry Marcy Balunas. CARIC awards provide interdisciplinary teams with up to $150,000...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vanderbilt University News

Limited Submission Opportunity: Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Project Support and Rural Arts Project Support

Vanderbilt University may submit only one application to the Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Project Support (APS) or the Rural Arts Project Support (RAPS) programs. APS provides support for arts projects and activities across all disciplines that focus on community vitality and engagement in urban counties. RAPS provides support for arts projects and activities across all disciplines that focus on community vitality and engagement in rural counties. Applicants may only apply to one of the two programs, not both.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discovery Science#Research Proposal#Vanderbilt University#Cancer#Lso#Vumc#Oor
Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt chemistry faculty named President of National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers

Renã A.S. Robinson, associate professor of chemistry and Dorothy J. Wingfield Phillips Chancellor Faculty Fellow, has been named president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. As NOBCChE approaches its 50th anniversary, Robinson is looking forward to leading the organization at a time...
INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Industry movers and shakers receive Science and Technology Awards

PITTSBURGH—The top professors, scientists and chemists—essentially the movers and shakers of the technical side of the rubber industry—were honored Oct. 6 at the 200th ACS Rubber Division technical meeting, as the prestigious Science and Technology Awards were handed out at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. "Congratulations to all of...
AKRON, OH
Capital Journal

Discovery Center brings science opportunity to young, old alike

There’s plenty of appetite for science across the state, and the South Dakota Discovery Center’s staff is doing what they can to bring opportunities to adults and students. Executive Director Rhea Waldman said the Discovery Center found students might not be aware of existing opportunities to explore science in South...
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Harvard Health

Benedict Gross awarded Fudan-Zhongzhi Science Award

Harvard emeritus professor Benedict Gross was awarded this year’s Fudan-Zhongzhi Science Award by Fudan University and Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, which was founded jointly in 2015. It recognizes scientists who have made fundamental and groundbreaking achievements in physics, mathematics, and biomedicine. Gross, the George Vasmer Leverett Professor of Mathematics and former...
HARVARD, MA
WSMV

ETSU awards local scientist for his discoveries and contributions

GRAY, TN (WSMV)- Dr. Blaine Schubert, Executive Director of ETSU's Center of Excellence in Paleontology, and Dr. William Duncan, Chair of ETSU's Department of Sociology and Anthropology, presented local scientist and educator Sied David "S.D." Dean with a service award from East Tennessee University to celebrate his lifelong contributions to science.
EDUCATION
Reading Eagle

Reading Education Foundation launches and awards grant

The Reading Education Foundation has officially and awarded its first grant to the school district. More than 250 people came out to First Energy Stadium on Sept. 27 for the foundation’s launch party. The Reading School District has worked for the past seven years to launch a foundation with the...
READING, PA
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
unf.edu

Biology student awarded National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship

Raul Chavarria, a University of North Florida senior. majoring in biology with a concentration in ecology and evolution, received the competitive and highly exclusive National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship (GRFP) for his revolutionary research idea to study the Notch signaling pathway in tardigrades. The GRFP provides three years...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
rubbernews.com

Rubber Division names winners of Science & Technology Awards

PITTSBURGH—The ACS Rubber Division, with the opening if its 2021 International Elastomer Conference, announced the winners for the 2022 Science and Technology Awards. These awards, given during the Spring Technical Meeting April 25-28 in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, honor those throughout the industry whose work has left a lasting impression on rubber technologies and professionals.
BUSINESS
Gunnison Times

Western receives $2 million from National Science Foundation

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded Western Colorado University over $2 million in research grants, to both the Clark Family School of Environment and Sustainability and the geology program of the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department. NSF awards are competitive, said Janice Welborn, director of sponsored programs and grants...
GUNNISON, CO
The Mountaineer

Community foundation awards local grants

The board of advisors of the Haywood County Community Foundation recently announced $4,150 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund. The board granted:. • $1,650 to the Fines Creek Community Association for MANNA Pantry refrigerator replacements. • $1,400 to Clothes to Kids of Haywood County, Inc. for “Starting...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
sdfoundation.org

The San Diego Foundation Awards $500,000 Grant to Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce to Expand Economic Opportunity for Black Entrepreneurs

$1 Million raised overall to strengthen, diversify regional economy. October 6, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The San Diego Foundation announced today that it awarded a $500,000 grant to the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce to start the Urban Business Resource Center. In total, $1 million has been raised to support the center and economic equity for Black entrepreneurs in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy