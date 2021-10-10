CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Vanderbilt Museum to host Fall Festival from Oct. 15 to 31

By Press Release
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 6 days ago
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a Fall Festival with lots of seasonal fun for visitors of every age to enjoy a safe Halloween. The event will open Friday, Oct. 15, and run on weekends through Halloween. On Halloween weekend, everyone is invited to attend in costume. Different areas of the museum will feature staff members dressed in costumes and giving out trick-or-treat items.

