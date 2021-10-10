Vanderbilt Museum to host Fall Festival from Oct. 15 to 31

Setauket Presbyterian Church has a new addition, and the congregation is inviting community members to share in their joy. On Oct. 16 the church will host an organ dedication. This year a new Glück Pipe Organ was installed in the sanctuary incorporating pipes from the church’s old organ, and after playing the instrument the last six months to make sure it was hitting all the right notes, it is now ready to be formally dedicated with world-renowned organist David Enlow from New York playing at the dedication event.

SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO