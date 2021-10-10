CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Made Everyone Better in their Win vs Texas

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, we look at film from Caleb Williams’ game against Texas. We look at what he was able to do to lead the comeback and how he makes everyone around him better. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

